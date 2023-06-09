Black Panther’s Exile from Wakanda, Explained

T'Challa vs. the Avengers

After stopping Akili and restoring the parliament to power, T'Challa left the country to rejoin the Avengers as their chairman. However, after the appearance of a terrorist group capable of defeating powerhouses like Captain Marvel and Thor, the team discovered the true extent of T'Challa's “kill switch.” Included in each Avenger's wearables was Wakandan tech that recorded everything about their powers, abilities, and fighting styles in order to better replicate them in times of need—or to stop the Avengers if necessary, as demonstrated by the terrorists.

Not only that, but the leader of the terrorist organization was none other than Jhai, T'Challa's former best friend turned assassin. Once thought dead, Jhai now held the world hostage in the name of peace. Jhai believed he was simply doing what T'Challa wanted: bringing the peace and prosperity of Wakanda to the world—and, once they “aligned with the Intergalactic Empire,” the universe—all under the banner of a single man, a single authority: King T'Challa.

Coming around to the Wakandan's perspective, the Avengers decided T'Challa could no longer be trusted and ousted him both as their chairman and as an Avenger. They would deal with Jhai themselves.

Knowing Jhai was more than prepared to defeat the Avengers again, T'Challa gathered a small cadre of fighters Jhai wouldn't see coming and launched his attack. They were initially met with resistance from the Avengers, who didn't trust T'Challa's decision-making and wanted to stop him from making an even bigger mess—but before that could be resolved, Namor and the Atlantean army stepped in to help the former king.