An Ancient Wakandan Threat Is Unleashed in 'Black Panther: Unconquered'
Bryan Edward Hill and Alberto Foche team up for an epic new Black Panther one-shot this November.
This fall, all eyes will be on Wakanda! In addition to John Ridley and Germán Peralta’s current run on BLACK PANTHER and the upcoming WAKANDA limited series, Marvel Comics will also publish a special one-shot in November, BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1! Written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Alberto Foche Duarte (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED will be an ideal entry point into the world of Black Panther mythology, perfect for longtime fans and newcomers to the Black Panther mythology.
The scribe behind 2019’s acclaimed KILLMONGER limited series, Hill returns to Wakanda to explore the land’s rich mythology once again with a thought-provoking story that will see the emergence of a threat deeply rooted in Wakanda history. In order to combat it, Black Panther will have to learn new secrets about Wakanda’s ancient past and unlock a new connection to the Panther god, Bast.
"Black Panther and Wakanda mean so much to people. It's an honor to contribute my imagination to the legacy of this character,” Hill said. “I'm very grateful that I can only do comic projects that mean something to me personally, and returning to Marvel for this certainly does. Hopefully it speaks to longtime fans of the character while also onboarding new readers into his world. Shall I say it? Why not. Wakanda Forever! You'll just have to imagine me crossing my arms."
BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED #1
Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL
Art by ALBERTO FOCHE DUARTE
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 11/9
Witness T’Challa face a challenge unlike anything Wakanda has seen before when BLACK PANTHER: UNCONQUERED arrives on November 9!
