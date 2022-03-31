The Tangled Web of Black Widow

What were your goals for Black Widow when you took on this assignment?

KELLY THOMPSON: I wanted to tell a story that would fundamentally change Natasha as a person, without permanently changing her exterior circumstances—i.e. she still needed to be an active spy and Super Hero with a complicated, thrilling, dangerous life. I felt the best way to do that was giving her an emotional experience that she didn’t expect but that was real for her—that would change how she viewed both herself and the world.

Why was it important to give Natasha this vulnerability of a lost family?

KELLY THOMPSON: I think it just changes the way she sees things and how she wants to connect to things. After losing them, I think a different Natasha would have gone on a personal revenge rampage—and been totally justified in doing that. But knowing she has a son still living somewhere in this world, instead she wanted to make a different choice—she wanted to make the world better and save more people from tragic ends.

As long as you’re writing the character, will James and Stevie continue to weigh on Natasha in some way?

KELLY THOMPSON: I mean, I hope that her connection to them and how she feels about it all will continue to organically evolve—it will get easier for her and she’ll get used to the loss, but it will always be a small piece of her that’s missing—that she regrets losing, but doesn’t regret having, even if it was painful.