'Black Widow' and Peach Momoko Take Home 2021 Eisner Awards

Having contributed some of the most singular and sensational artwork over the last year, Momoko has quickly solidified her place as a top talent in the Ideas House. Including her stellar work as a cover artist, earlier this year, Peach launched the Demon Days Saga—a collection of issues both written and illustrated by the creator—thus supplying Marvel mavens everywhere with a resplendent cache of pure Peach Momoko brilliance.

Congratulations to all the teams and creators who were nominated at this year's Eisner Awards!