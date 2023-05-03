Black Widow & Winter Soldier's Romantic History

Tragedy Breaks Bucky and Natasha Apart

Barnes and Romanoff’s breakup begins with Rogers. Technically, Rogers didn’t die at the end of CIVIL War. Instead, his mind was trapped reliving events of his life, but he eventually recovered and took back the mantle of Captain America. At that time, Barnes faked his death and resumed covert missions as the Winter Soldier. Black Widow joined Barnes for many of those jobs.

During WINTER SOLDIER (2012), a Red Room-trained assassin named Leo Novokov began targeting Barnes, seeing him as a traitor to Russia. Novokov managed to capture Black Widow and tamper with her memories. This forced Barnes and his allies to take on both Novokov and Romanoff. In the end, they successfully recovered Romanoff, and she regained all of her memories—except those relating to Barnes. Believing he’d caused Romanoff nothing but trouble, Barnes recused himself from the situation and continued working without her.

Although their romantic relationship ended, Barnes returned in several of Black Widow’s solo stories, providing a watchful eye and helping out whenever she needed him. Later, in BLACK WIDOW (2016) #10, Romanoff hinted that her memories of her time with Barnes had returned following a confrontation with a telepath named the Weeping Lion. Still, their romantic relationship remained complicated.

Most recently, in BLACK WIDOW (2020), a cadre of villains kidnapped Romanoff and made her forget her life as a spy. To keep her occupied, they gave her a fake family that consisted of a baby named Stevie and a fiancé named James. After learning the truth about what happened to her, Romanoff confessed to Barnes that the villains had likely chosen James—Bucky’s given name—knowing that his name would make her feel more comfortable with that fake reality.

Still, Black Widow and Winter Soldier were unable to reignite their relationship because Romanoff still needed to process her feelings surrounding the loss of that family, whose deaths had been faked for their protection.

In that same BLACK WIDOW series, Romanoff and Barnes left their romance on a decidedly more promising note. Following a deadly confrontation with the Living Blade, Romanoff and Barnes had a touching moment in which she pointed out that they always come back to one another, leaving open the possibility that they might reconcile one day.