'Blade: Vampire Nation' #1 First Look Launches a Murder Investigation

All is not well in Vampyrsk.

In BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION (2022) #1 by Mark Russell and Dave Wachter, Dracula calls on Sheriff Eric Brooks after a member of his government is assassinated. This sends Blade across the fledgling vampire nation in an attempt to unravel a plot that could destroy the country in its infancy, and he may just uncover more than he's bargained for.

Now, a special first look at the issue sees Blade meeting with Dracula as the legendary vampire surveys his kingdom. In one page, Blade meets with a government official, who teaches him a thing or two about humanity's role in the vampire nation, while he traverses a quiet city street in another. Finally, he pulls his rank on vampire citizen, who seems surprised to see him.

See Blade take the law into his own hands in a special first look at BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION (2022) #1 below!