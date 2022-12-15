'Bloodline: Daughter of Blade' Writer Danny Lore Finds the Heart of the Daywalker's Daughter

MARVEL.COM: When you started this project, what was the very first thing you knew you needed to do with the character? The little thing that just brought her to life for you?

DANNY LORE: I think, for me, when I first started this project and looking at the concept of Blade having a daughter and what that meant, the real fuel was finding that middle ground. Legacy characters are kind of a puzzle in that way, right? You're trying to find that wonderful midpoint between the legacy itself and what makes this new character just uniquely their own – so what makes Brielle both Blade's daughter, but also her own character.

This wasn't too long after I had been working on CHAMPIONS (2020), and so I had spent a lot of time thinking about teenage team dynamics, both on the larger scale and also when they interact with each other, and even – to a certain extent – not just the teens that were on that team, but that we had seen elsewhere. So I really enjoyed going, "What makes Brielle walk into a room and she doesn't feel like any other one of those characters?"

At the time, I was doing a lot of mindless scrolling on TikTok, as one does, and I fell in love with the night and day compilations of alt scene Black girls, just like the day gear and then what they wore to party. A lot of it was definitely – like, the styles were a little older than what Brielle would do, but it was just that kind of energy that I was like, "That's different."

A Black alt scene girl is different, I think, than even the other kind of goth or scene characters that we have in that age range in the Marvel Universe, and it's a different energy. I think it's an energy that is a modernization of Blade's coolness without being the same exact thing. That, for me, is what connects them, this kind of very cool, leather jacket vibe, but it's not the same as Blade. It doesn't feel like you're reading Blade 2.0.

MARVEL.COM: Like you just said, you had to balance something new with familiar story beats in this first issue. When you approached this project, how did you decide which tropes to embrace and which ones to subvert?

DANNY LORE: I think a lot of that was always part of the team's collaboration. That wasn't just me. That was Annalise [Bissa]'s work. That was Karen [S. Darboe]'s work on design... For me, it's always felt like you want to think about who in the audience that you're writing for looks and feels like that character. Who looks and feels like Kamala, like Miles, like Sam, like Viv, like Riri?

That really informed what tropes we wanted to embrace and what we wanted to subvert. This kind of focus on, "I want to write the character that would appeal to those teenagers," whatever gender or style they rock, because they know that person – for that girl that I would have looked at reading comics when I was younger, but also, more so, if I was a teenager now.

Because I think that that's also a big thing, trying to write for a younger you versus younger you in the current age. That's a very, very big difference, right? Language, style, energy is very different there. That informed everything. What positive and negative personality traits will appeal and relate to that part of the audience? What parts feel heroic to them?

For me, at least, it's this Black, edgy girl, visibly, who still just speaks up when people are wrong. Not in like a "Oh, you're wrong on the Internet" way, but in a "Something is wrong here" [way]. And how often, I think, it's easy for people to silence that character in the real world. So for me, the heroic part is that character that goes, "You don't get to do that to me. I have the means and agency and strength of self to go, 'No, you're still wrong.' You can get on me for being loud, for standing out, for not performing my life exactly the way that you guys think that I should. That's doesn't make you right. I'm still right, and I'm not going to change like what I'm doing."