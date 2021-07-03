Spend the Fourth with these Captain America Reads

We're kicking things off with Steve Rogers, John Walker, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson — four heroes who have taken up the mantle of Captain America!

Landing on comic shelves this week, our four Caps team up in a brand-new limited series. Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA will celebrate the character’s incredible legacy by bringing together various Captains America from throughout the years for a grand adventure to find Captain America’s missing shield and solve the mystery of his masked thief’s plan. Along the way, fans will be introduced to fascinating new heroes who have been inspired to follow in Steve Roger’s footsteps.

No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?