Captain America and Iron Man Face Off in the ‘Civil Score’

Captain America: Steve Rogers is on an undercover seek-and-destroy mission—but so is Tony Stark! Can these two heroes put aside their competitive natures to get the job done? On the line is a computer drive that’s been stolen by the Serpent Society. And unfortunately, there’s another party who’s interested in recovering their objective…

Take a look at the first part of espionage adventure “Civil Score” in AVENGERS UNLIMITED #52, then read the full issue on the Marvel Unlimited app. New chapters of this three-part arc will drop each Tuesday!