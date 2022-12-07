The Golden Age Boys: Captain America and Namor’s Friendship, Explained

When Steve Met Namor

The son of an Atlantean princess and a human sea captain, Namor has found himself at odds with the human world over the years, often attacking the surface for one reason or another. In 1941 specifically, Namor kidnapped President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, believing the Americans had attacked Atlantis. Roosevelt attempted to reason with Namor, and Rogers eventually showed up to rescue the President. The two fought, and a group of Nazis used the battle as a distraction to grab Roosevelt for themselves. In response, Namor and Rogers put aside their differences and retrieved Roosevelt. The two later parted with a mutual respect for one another.

Sometime later, Namor unleashed a massive tidal wave on New York City. That attack on the United States ended with Captain America incapacitating the Sub-Mariner and taking him into custody. Soon, though, the Americans discovered a secret team-up between a group of rogue Atlanteans led by Meranno, AKA U-Man, and the Nazis. As a result, Rogers and Namor again partnered up to stop their mutual enemies. After that battle, the Invaders were formed.

As members of the Invaders, Rogers and Namor fought against the Nazis and struck up a friendship that would last decades. Still, there’s always been some tension between Namor’s more brutal, pragmatic nature and Captain America’s optimism and penchant for mercy.

At the end of the war, fate intervened, and their friendship was put on ice—literally. Rogers was frozen and presumed lost. Namor subsequently teamed with other versions of Captain America as a member of the All-Winners Squad, among other teams, but the Sub-Mariner eventually had his memory taken away by Paul Destine, rendering him an amnesiac and forcing him to wander the world without any recollection of his real identity.