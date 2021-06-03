Shang-Chi and Captain America Face Off Against a Deadly New Villain in 'Shang-Chi' #2

Thanks to award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan, the adventures of Shang-Chi have never been more exciting—or dangerous! The hit creative team’s critically acclaimed first volume (now available in trade paperback) ended with Shang-Chi determined to restore honor to the Five Weapons Society, an ancient organization of warriors ruled by his family. But as the new leader of this shadowy and secretive group, Shang-Chi will find himself at odds with Marvel’s biggest heroes as well as the target of a host of brand-new Marvel villains eager to bring him down.