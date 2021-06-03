Shang-Chi and Captain America Face Off Against a Deadly New Villain in 'Shang-Chi' #2
Get your first look at Lady Iron Fan on Michael Cho’s cover for 'Shang-Chi' #2, debuting on June 30!
Thanks to award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan, the adventures of Shang-Chi have never been more exciting—or dangerous! The hit creative team’s critically acclaimed first volume (now available in trade paperback) ended with Shang-Chi determined to restore honor to the Five Weapons Society, an ancient organization of warriors ruled by his family. But as the new leader of this shadowy and secretive group, Shang-Chi will find himself at odds with Marvel’s biggest heroes as well as the target of a host of brand-new Marvel villains eager to bring him down.
On sale June 30th, SHANG-CHI #2 will see the powerful Cosmic Cube up for grabs, leading to a three-way showdown between Shang-Chi, Captain America, and a new villain—Lady Iron Fan. Using psychic abilities to control an arsenal of razor-sharp fan weaponry, this deadly new enemy is also in command of a powerful criminal organization of her own, the likes of which rivals those of Hydra and AIM!
"In our story, Lady Iron Fan is the owner of a popular casino hotel in Macau. She plays hostess to the biggest supervillain social event of the season," Yang said. "Lady Iron Fan is inspired by Princess Iron Fan, a famous character from the Chinese classic Journey to the West. Her powers are inspired by the classic character. She was a lot of fun to write!"
Get your first glimpse at Lady Iron Fan on Michael Cho’s newly revealed SHANG-CHI #2 variant cover as well as in never-before-seen artwork from the issue! And don’t miss the next legendary battle of Marvel’s greatest fighter when SHANG-CHI #2 hits stands on June 30th!
SHANG-CHI #2
Written by GENE LUEN YANG
Art by DIKE RUAN
Colors by TRÍONA FARRELL
Letters by VC’s TRAVIS LANHAM
Main Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU with colors by SUNNY GHO
Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO
On Sale June 30th!