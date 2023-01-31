What Is the Future of Captain America?

Listen to Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing talk to Marvel’s Pull List about the first arc of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY!

Since last summer and the launch of ongoing series CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022), writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing—alongside artist Carmen Carnero—have been putting the living legend of World War II through his paces. In that time, the trio have rocked Steve Rogers‘ world with a major new threat that boasts insidious roots in some of his staunchest allies.

With the most insane events still to come as part of the “Sentinel of Liberty” itinerary in 2023, we pulled over the creative team to take a quick look in the rearview and to preview what’s next.

With nearly a year of this title under your collective belt, what have you learned about Steve Rogers and his world?

CARMEN CARNERO: Personally, I have completely fallen in love with the character because of how he sees the world and how he feels about it. But what makes Steve even greater is that he is surrounded by people who would do anything for him without a second's hesitation out of sheer trust.

COLLIN KELLY: One of the things that has been eye-opening for me is how large the action of Captain America can be. Seeing how Carmen brought the pages to life gave Jackson and me the capability to push for more jaw-dropping excitement, more explosions, and more chances for Steve to throw his mighty shield!

JACKSON LANZING: I’ve become low-key obsessed with Steve Rogers’ emotional state—how this one man can take on the weight of the world without breaking. He’s a paragon that doesn’t view himself as a paragon; a good man who just wants to keep being a good man, and a person who truly blossoms as part of a community. Putting him through a ringer that really makes him question those fundamental parts of [his personality]—those friends he’s made along the way, especially—has just been a wonderful thing to explore as a writer. There’s nothing quite like making Steve Rogers sad… and then seeing him pull through anyway.

What have been your personal highlights of the first seven issues?

JACKSON LANZING: Issue #4 really let us sink into Steve’s community and tell a story that wasn’t about big Super Hero action, but rather about the fundamental nature of Steve Rogers as an inspirational figure. Here’s a man who’s been through a century of action and yet he’s still open to learning, still stretching his horizons, still looking for the good in all people. That issue remains a real gem for me—while this whole run has been a lovely chance to drill down on that aspect of the character, issue #4 is the one we earmarked for Steve to never put on the suit. I’m so glad it worked.

COLLIN KELLY: Is it tacky to say that it’s the fans’ reaction? Writing Steve Rogers is a bucket list character for us that we never imagined we would get to cross off…but we also knew that this needed to be a story that was uniquely us, and not a remix of what’s come before. We all like junk food, but finally being in the kitchen meant we were going to cook a full meal. And we’re so thrilled that so many have sat down to eat.