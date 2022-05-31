Captain America: You Can Handle the Truth

All-new series CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH will chronicle Sam Wilson as he seeks to set right injustices in the United States and beyond. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi, coming in hot off the success of his BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS series, brings this book to life alongside extraordinary artist R.B. Silva. Now that issue #1 is out in comic shops now, we spoke with the scribe about what to expect next!

What’s your history as a fan with Captain America, both the Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson incarnations?

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI: Growing up, I was a huge X-Men fan. As you know, “X-Cutioner’s Song” is one of the greatest stories ever told. I’d have to say that AVENGERS VS. X-MEN was my gateway into the world of the Avengers and more specifically the world of Captain America. Then when it was announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates would be taking over the character after his run on BLACK PANTHER (2018), I was like “Okay, very, very interesting.” I guess you could say up until then, I was more familiar with the idea of the character than with the character itself. Then, like many people, I imagine, the cinematic iterations of Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson opened the door for me to dive deeper into their stories in the comics.

How were you approached for this particular series, SYMBOL OF TRUTH?

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI: It was this wonderful email from Alanna Smith, an incredible editor in the Avengers office and the true captain of this whole endeavor, back in—I wanna say—July of 2021. I was in the middle of BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS and Alanna reached out after Caitlin O’Connell recommended me for what would turn out to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Right off the bat, why is Sam Wilson as Captain America such an important moment, both in comics and in culture?

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI: Maaaaaaaan! I think it’s that combination of people being hungry for his story and the “Powers That Be” deciding that now is the time to meet that hunger. I think the impact of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther cannot be overstated in this regard. Also, the end of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier really resonated with a lot of people, especially taking into account Sam Wilson’s interaction with Isaiah Bradley during the show. As powerful as the representational element is (a Black man as Captain America), I think, too, that it provides a huge wealth of dramatic storytelling material. There’s inherent conflict there, and conflict is a key ingredient in the type of storytelling I’m interested in.

Outside of the significance, why is this an appropriate role for Sam Wilson?

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI: He’s got the résumé! Sam’s got decades of experience seeing, from a front row seat, how the job’s done (and how sometimes it's not supposed to be done). Another thing to keep in mind is that right now, the role of Captain America is bifurcated in a certain sense. Steve’s certainly around, but he’s got a lot of stuff to figure out, and that means he can’t be the front-facing Captain America that goes out representing the country or, rather, trying to represent its best self. That’s Sam’s job now. Jackson [Lanzing] and Collin [Kelly] are doing such an incredible job digging into Steve Rogers [in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY], so Sam gets to really grow into this public-facing icon, interacting with the Marvel Universe not as Falcon but as Captain America.