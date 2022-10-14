'Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special' #1 First Look Brings in Black Widow
This first look at 'Captain America & the Winter Soldier Special' #1 also sees Bucky make his move against the Outer Circle, with surprising results.
To defeat the Outer Circle, Steve Rogers is going to need all the help he can get. In the wake of Bucky Barnes' devastating decision in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #5, that means he will need to call on a few other of his frequent allies – including Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow herself!
In CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL (2022) #1, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker will pit Bucky against the Outer Circle – and Bucky may just learn a thing or two about the origin of his new foes in the meantime. Additionally, he'll get an all-new look designed by Carmen Carnero, as revealed at the "Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event" panel during New York Comic Con.
A special first look at CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL (2022) #1, the Outer Circle's latest meeting commences. Wearing his new costume, Bucky soon disrupts the peace by unloading his guns on them, only for the bullets to ricochet harmlessly off an invisible force field. He discards the guns when he realizes they're useless, throwing himself across the table, only to be quickly and easily subdued. A final page reveals Black Widow is also on the case, as she gazes at a massive screen filled with images of Peggy and Sharon Carter.
Behold the might of the Outer Circle in a special first look at CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1 below!
CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1
Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING
Art by KEV WALKER
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 11/16
Will Bucky survive this latest encounter with the Outer Circle? Find out in CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL #1, on sale November 16!
