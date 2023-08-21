Carol Danvers Shines Brighter Than a Star on David Nakayama's 'Captain Marvel' #1 Foil Variant Cover
Check out a new cover for Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua's new run of 'Captain Marvel,' kicking off this October.
This October, Carol Danvers flies higher, further, and faster into an all-new era!
Written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua, CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will be a revolutionary shift for the powerhouse hero as she gets a sleek new costume, courtesy of artist Jen Bartel, and takes on a brand-new cosmic threat known as the Omen. Epic feats are in store, True Believers, as Carol stands as the only hero capable of preventing total annihilation.
Like other highly anticipated Marvel series, CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will have a special Foil Variant Cover worthy of one of comic books’ brightest stars! Drawn by superstar artist David Nakayama, this latest Foil Variant Cover is sure to catch eyes and remind readers that Captain Marvel is back for another galaxy-spanning high-stakes adventure!
"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!” Wong said. “Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story. It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"
CAPTAIN MARVEL #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Foil Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 10/25
Check out the new CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 Foil Variant Cover now and stay tuned later this week for the CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 cover reveal, along with new character design sheets!
