A New Villain Targets Carol Danvers' Power in 'Captain Marvel' #2

This October, Carol Danvers flies higher, further, and faster into an all-new era written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua! In addition to a brand-new costume, CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will also debut Carol Danvers’ deadly new archenemy, as well as her surprising new ally!

The epic new run will kick off when a horrific cosmic entity known as the Undone realizes that Captain Marvel is the only hero mighty enough to stop it from devouring Earth whole and sends its mysterious herald, the Omen, ahead to take Carol off the board! When the Omen’s plan to imprison Captain Marvel goes awry, Carol finds herself linked to a street-smart young thief named Yuna.

Yuna represents the only chance Carol has to escape the Omen’s trap, but Yuna is no hero, and they’ll have to learn from each other if they have a chance even confronting the Undone! Fans can meet both the Omen and Yuna now in Stephen Segovia’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #2 cover as well as Jan Bazaldua’s original design sheets!

Bound by the Nega-Bands! When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone and permanent entanglement with Captain Marvel! Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn’t look like Yuna’s gonna make it to old age—not with new villain, the Omen, hot on her tail and hungry for the Bands’ power!

"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!" Wong said. "Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story. It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"

Captain Marvel #1