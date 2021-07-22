'Captain Marvel' Reaches the Next Level

“I think the most important thing happening in [CAPTAIN MARVEL #30] is that we’re really excavating Carol as a character more than we usually get to,” Thompson shares about the story that will pit Cap against her new archenemy, Ove, and his mother the Enchantress. “She’s really questioning herself and her choices. She doesn’t like some of the decisions she’s being forced to make but also doesn’t see another way. But part of her inability to see another way comes from her own failings. So Carol confronting her flaws—and I don’t mean her weakness to magic—is exciting, and I think important.”

We spoke with Kelly and Jamie as well as series editor Sarah Brunstad about what lies ahead for one of Marvel’s mightiest heroes.

It's a big deal for any book to get all the way to issue #30 with no signs of slowing down! How do you feel about reaching this milestone with CAPTAIN MARVEL?

Kelly Thompson: It’s incredible, I honestly never dared to dream it. Now we just gotta fill more and more pages with story…anyone got any good ideas? Just kidding, I think we can keep this going for a while. I’ve teased before that something big for Carol is coming in this “Last of The Marvels” arc—so I hope we can get to #50 with ease—fingers crossed!

How does CAPTAIN MARVEL #30 figure into the broader mission statement of this book and this character?

Sarah Brunstad: I would say that the mission statement of this book has evolved a lot. When we first started, we didn’t have any idea how far we’d get—maybe it’d only be 12 issues to make our mark. So we started with a really specific mission to bring Carol back to Earth, literally and metaphorically. We wanted her to feel connected to real human struggles, especially after LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL revealed that she isn’t, in fact, entirely human.