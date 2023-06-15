Kelly Thompson Reflects on Her 'Captain Marvel' Journey

MARVEL.COM: CAPTAIN MARVEL #50 grapples with some pretty weighty themes about grief and moving forward. What made these important topics to cover in your sendoff issue?

KELLY THOMPSON: Well, I think those topics would be important for any character like Carol in a long-running series, but I certainly wrote myself into a corner there by killing her "sister" in the previous few issues! That really set us on a course for we HAVE to deal with this. And yeah, there was a moment where I was really cursing myself—that I had planned a party for issue #50 and now was planning the death of an innocent young character Carol had just started to care about—not exactly great “party” subject matter and tone. It was, on the surface, not great.

But of course, it turned into an excellent way to show Carol dealing with and very much not dealing with her grief and hopefully an excellent and relatable mirror for all of us—of how important it is to process grief and guilt—how much you need other people to help you through that.

MARVEL.COM: On the flip side, this issue—and really, the series at large—centered female friendships more than anything. What inspired you to make this such an integral piece of Carol's story?

KELLY THOMPSON: I think Sisterhood is something I believe deeply in, but also, as a flawed petty human, struggle with actualizing in the real world. So I think I’m always looking in fiction to create those bonds between women, those emotional ties and weight, to inspire readers/fans and maybe even myself to reach for those same sometimes complicated but beautiful and rewarding connections. I think women have real power when we band together—I mean, that power is quite literally why it’s been so advantageous in the past to divide us.