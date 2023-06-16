Captain Marvel Dons a New Costume for New Run by Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua

This past week fans saw the end of Kelly Thompson’s historic run of CAPTAIN MARVEL, but you can’t keep Carol Danvers down for long! This October, enter an all-new era of CAPTAIN MARVEL as writer Alyssa Wong and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua take the reins in a new ongoing series!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 will mark a revolutionary shift for the iconic cosmic hero, as she gets a glow-up courtesy of superstar artist Jen Bartel! Bartel’s recent Hellfire Gala design for Carol was a hit with fans, and now she’s delivered a sleeker, modified version for Carol’s new journey.

In addition, CAPTAIN MARVEL will see the rise of a new overwhelming omniversal entity who recognizes Carol is the only hero who can stand against its vision of total annihilation. After being ambushed and trapped, Carol will need to rely on the reluctant help of a young ally who holds the key to victory! Ripe with high-stakes adventure, cosmic mystery, and epic feats, it’s an exciting new status quo worthy of Marvel’s brightest stars!

Highest, Furthest, Fastest! Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you’re coming for Earth? She’s the first one you take off the board... and someone’s figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh as Wong and Bazaldua’s exhilarating new series kicks off!

"I'm so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!” Wong said. “Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can't wait to add to her story. It's an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we've got coming!"

"Captain Marvel is one of my favorite female characters, that's why I'm very excited to draw her,” Bazaldua added. “I have always seen her as a very self-confident woman with nothing she cannot face, and not just because she has super-powers, but because she has inner strength. That’s what I really enjoy about her and why I really appreciate this opportunity!"