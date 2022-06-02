Meet Captain Marvel’s New Binary

Since her introduction in the ’60s, Carol Danvers has had a lot of different superhero identities. One of the most prominent was Binary, a title she used starting in UNCANNY X-MEN #164. Recently, though, a new Binary has arrived on the scene, and she’s connected to Danvers in a major way. With the latest arc of CAPTAIN MARVEL, “Trials,” exploring the character more, here’s what we know about Marvel’s new Binary so far.

Created by Kelly Thompson and Russell Dauterman, this new version of Binary first appeared in 2021’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #34 as part of the “Last of the Marvels” storyline. At the start of that story, Vox Supreme – a powerful Super-Inhuman made from remnants of the Kree’s Supreme Intelligence – began abducting Danvers’ allies and taking them to New Hala, where he forced them into black suits. These black suits allowed Vox Supreme to control those inside, just as he had when he forced Danvers to fight the Avengers earlier in the run. This time around, though, Vox Supreme attempted to conscript Danvers’ allies into his army as part of his mission to create a master race.

During her fight with Vox Supreme, the villain imprisoned Captain Marvel in a container designed to resist her abilities and jettisoned her into space. To escape, Danvers focused her powers and created an energy being that closely resembled her Binary form. The Binary form broke Danvers out of her prison, and Captain Marvel reabsorbed her soon after.