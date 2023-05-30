Captain Marvel Powers Up for Her Next Mission in Derrick Chew's 'Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest' #1 Variant Cover
Check out Derrick Chew’s latest variant cover, on sale July 5!
This July, industry legend Ann Nocenti is teaming up with artist Paolo Villanelli to take Carol Danvers on a dangerous quest across the stars in CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST! This grand-scale epic will pit Captain Marvel against classic villain Nitro and a new cosmic mastermind with a devastating plan for the entire universe.
This highly-anticipated limited series will launch with a gorgeous variant cover by acclaimed artist Derrick Chew. An explosive pinup of Carol Danvers in her iconic Ms. Marvel costume, this is latest piece by the superstar cover artist as he brings Marvel’s greatest heroes to life with his electrifying talent!
CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1
Written by ANN NOCENTI
Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 7/5
