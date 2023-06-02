The Best Moments from Kelly Thompson's 'Captain Marvel' Run

Captain Marvel vs. the Mystic Arts

After the sorcerer Ove, son of Namor and the Enchantress, escaped to the present day at the end of "The New World" arc, Carol feared her weakness to magic would lead to the apocalyptic future Ove created. She decided that “learning magic” would cover that weakness, but she quickly found that cramming decades of study and practice into a few days was basically impossible—especially when every single one of her magical friends refused to teach her, since someone as mighty as her might actually need weaknesses. Quite a thing to hear after going through the trouble of getting a more wizardy outfit!

Desperate, Carol turned to an enemy instead: the Enchantress herself, setting her against her future son in a surprisingly cruel double-cross. Rather than teach Carol mystic arts, Amora sent her after a forbidden anti-magic relic to make a potion that could permanently depower any magician.

In a climatic battle with Ove in CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #30 by Thompson, Jacopo Camagni, Espen Grundetjern, and VC's Clayton Cowles, the Enchantress realized he was her son. After the potion worked, Carol discovered that not only had Amora been completely honest and helpful towards her, but that she had made an enemy of the entire magical community by depowering one of their own.