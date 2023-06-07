Kelly Thompson's Collaborators Celebrate 50 Issues of 'Captain Marvel'

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) has left an indelible mark on not just the Marvel Universe, but those who worked alongside Kelly Thompson on her historic journey. As we hurtle towards the conclusion to her character-defining story in CAPTAIN MARVEL #50, Thompson's collaborators shared the joys of making comics with her, from the high-flying thrills of fighting dragons to the rewarding challenge of embodying the very essence of friendship.

"Working with Kelly's scripts is always a lot of fun, because Kelly always offers the reader everything would like to have in a comic. When I read her scripts, I always have very clear [idea of] what I have to do; they are perfectly explained and everything is connected narratively to make it easier for the artist."

"I love to draw the action scenes, and Kelly writes perfect sequences with a lot of action where you can push the character to the limit. I like working with Kelly; she is one of my favorite writers because she gives you freedom to work and that is very important. It has been a real pleasure to have been inside the world of Captain Marvel with Kelly and to be able to draw her stories. I love Captain Marvel and Kelly."