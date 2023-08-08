Cletus Kasady's Blood Lust Explodes in Rose Besch's New 'Carnage' #1 Cover

He’s back…

This November, Cletus Kasady is reborn in a brand-new CARNAGE ongoing series by writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Pere Pérez. This reunion between Marvel’s most savage symbiote and its favorite host will put all super heroes on high alert and lay the groundwork for the next VENOM epic.

The series will spin out of the current DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE limited series where Carnage is on a murder spree through the Venomverse, slaughtering his way to the throne of the King in Black! His dark ascent to power is only beginning and now he’s back on the hunt for Cletus, loyal followers, and more…

Today, fans can check out a new variant cover for CARNAGE #1 by Rose Besch. Also available as a virgin variant cover, this eye-catching cover can barely contain Carnage’s violent fury!

Describing the new series, Grønbekk said, "What are powers without purpose? Having hunted down and triumphed over his greatest weaknesses, Carnage’s powers are unrivaled. However, a piece is still missing—the symbiote needs a host with the ambition to match its own. And for Carnage, there was only ever one. (And you know who!)"

"I knew writing Carnage would be an opportunity to explore some pretty dark themes, but I am surprised and delighted to find that the darkness is coming from some unexpected places," she added. "It is my kind of horror—overwhelmingly gruesome, but still rooted firmly in humanity. Expect big symbiote action, mysteries, myth, and murder. This is gospel, according to Cletus Kasady, and he is the end of the world as we know it."