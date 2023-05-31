Meet Kenneth Neely, Carnage's Biggest Fanboy

How Kenneth Neely Met Carnage

Created by Ram V. and Francesco Manna, Neely debuted in CARNAGE (2022) #1. The son of a mortician, Neely helped his father prepare the bodies in his morgue when he was just a child. These early experiences kicked off a fascination with death that led Neely to become the Artist, a serial killer obsessed with using murder to transform his victims into something he viewed as beautiful.

Neely’s life took a major turn following the KING IN BLACK (2020), an event that saw the villainous Knull unleash a symbiote army on Earth. After that event, Neely tried to reach out to the villain by duplicating his iconic spiral using the blood of his victims.

Carnage sought out Neely after one of these kills. A fan of Carnage, Neely offered himself up as a new host for the symbiote, who had recently separated from Kasady and was operating independently. Carnage expressed no interest in having a new host, but it decided to take Neely on its mysterious quest anyway.

The journey began with Carnage murdering Hydro-Man and Spot and taking their powers. Neely also lost his hand during the latter encounter due to a stray blow from Carnage. Following that, Neely accompanied Carnage to Svartalfheim, the Dark Elf home world, where he was tempted to betray the symbiote. In the end, Neely decided not to turn on Carnage, though the serial killer was clearly becoming less comfortable with his companion’s actions, viewing them as more barbaric than beautiful.