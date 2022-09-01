Celebrating 50 Years Of Luke Cage with J. Scott Campbell's Newest Anniversary Cover

Throughout the last year, superstar artist J. Scott Campbell has helped Marvel Comics honor the milestone anniversaries of some of comic book’s greatest icons including Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man! Up next will be a cover for October’s DAREDEVIL #4 featuring Luke Cage who’s celebrating 50 thrilling years of defending the streets of the Marvel Universe as a solo fighter, a Hero for Hire, and an Avenger! The stunning piece depicts Luke in his iconic Power Man costume and, like all of Campbell’s anniversary covers, will also be available in a retro version and as a virgin cover.

“It’s a thrill and an honor to create cover art celebrating the anniversary of characters that have become so iconic and ingrained in our culture,” Campbell said. “I really wanted to make images that would have a visual bridge from the pulpy 4 color origins of these monumental heroes to the modern day slick coloring and production we are now all familiar with.”

After the shocking events of DEVIL’S REIGN, Luke Cage is undergoing one of his biggest transformations yet! Fans can see Luke tackle his duties as the newly-elected Mayor of New York City in the pages of various Marvel titles such as Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s Daredevil and Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse’s Thunderbolts. Check out the covers now and stay tuned for the reveal of more J. Scott Campbell Anniversary Covers in the coming months!

DAREDEVIL #4

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by MARCO CHECCETTO - 75960620389500411

Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - 75960620389500471

Retro Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL - 75960620389500461

Virgin Anniversary Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPELL – 75960620389500481

On Sale 10/12