World-Famous Celebrities and Athletes to Appear in Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala This June

“The Hellfire Gala will be the culmination of months of anticipation, and as one of the biggest nights in X-Men history, it only made sense that the nation of Krakoa would invite some of the world’s biggest stars to witness it for themselves,” said Mike Pasciullo, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Marvel. “We thank all of our special guests for joining us for this exclusive in-world event, along with the incredible artists who brought them to life on the page.”

Guests at the Gala will include talk show hosts, sports superstars, world-renowned musicians, writers, actors, and other icons, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Peabody Award winners, FIFA World Cup Champions, Olympic gold medalists, and more. Figures like Eminem, Conan O’Brien, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Ira Glass, and Pete Alonso, are on the guest list – and the list keeps growing. Who will be toasting to Krakoa’s success? Who will be mingling with the Avengers? And who is speaking with the new leader of the X-Men?

Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot all of our guests within various X-MEN titles at the Hellfire Gala. The Hellfire Gala’s chapters will include:

HELLIONS #12 – on sale 6/2, written by Zeb Wells; art by Stephen Segovia

– on sale 6/2, written by Zeb Wells; art by Stephen Segovia MARAUDERS #21 – on sale 6/2, written by Gerry Duggan & Chris Claremont; art by Matteo Lolli and John Bolton

– on sale 6/2, written by Gerry Duggan & Chris Claremont; art by Matteo Lolli and John Bolton X-FORCE #20 – on sale 6/2, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Marvel Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara

– on sale 6/2, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Marvel Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara X-MEN #21 – on sale 6/9, written by Jonathan Hickman; art by Russell Dauterman, Nick Dragotta, Sara Pichelli, and Lucas Werneck

– on sale 6/9, written by Jonathan Hickman; art by Russell Dauterman, Nick Dragotta, Sara Pichelli, and Lucas Werneck EXCALIBUR #21 – on sale 6/9, written by Tini Howard; art by Marcus To

– on sale 6/9, written by Tini Howard; art by Marcus To NEW MUTANTS #19 – on sale 6/16, written by Vita Ayala; art by Alex Lins

– on sale 6/16, written by Vita Ayala; art by Alex Lins PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 – on sale 6/16, written by Gerry Duggan; art by Pepe Larraz

– on sale 6/16, written by Gerry Duggan; art by Pepe Larraz X-CORP #2 – on sale 6/16, written by Tini Howard; art by Alberto Foche

– on sale 6/16, written by Tini Howard; art by Alberto Foche S.W.O.R.D. #6 – on sale 6/23, written by Al Ewing; art by Valerio Schiti

– on sale 6/23, written by Al Ewing; art by Valerio Schiti WOLVERINE #13 – on sale 6/23, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Scot Eaton

– on sale 6/23, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Scot Eaton WAY OF X #3 – on sale 6/23, written by Si Spurrier; art by Bob Quinn

– on sale 6/23, written by Si Spurrier; art by Bob Quinn X-FACTOR #10 – on sale 6/30, written by Leah Williams; art by David Baldeón



As the Reign of X continues, mutantkind’s hottest event is not one to miss. Be the first to find all of your favorite characters, celebrity cameos, and more during THE HELLFIRE GALA this June!

