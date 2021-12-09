Cindy Moon Is Back in 'Silk' #1

On January 19, Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero SILK in an all-new, all-star series!

As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic—and social media...

Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller Emily Kim and the return of legendary comic artist Takeshi Miyazawa in SILK #1!