The ‘Alien’ Takeover Begins

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca team up to tell an all-new tale of the titan of horror and science fiction that has scared audiences for decades. ALIEN (2021) is rooted in the same world that movie-goers know and fear, set with a cast of characters from the year 2200, 20 years after the fall of the Hadley’s Hope colony. In the present, the Weyland-Yutani corporation still controls vast swaths of the spaceways. But there are still some things in space that cannot be controlled...

Former defense agent Gabriel Cruz gave his life to Weyland-Yutani—and in the case of an alien attack he barely survived, almost literally. Recently retired, Cruz is trying to patch things up with his abandoned son with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android, but his re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly… and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over. No one is safe. No one is innocent. And no one can hear you scream.

NEW ON JUNE 28

The penultimate issue to the finale of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ landmark run!

“Wakanda Unbound”! The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda has suffered thousands of losses—and still they're coming for Earth. Wakanda Prime is in more danger than ever as Emperor N'Jadaka—AKA the resurrected Killmonger, one of the Black Panther's deadliest enemies—returns to face the king who unintentionally brought him to power.

Now, it’s all hands on deck.