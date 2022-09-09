'Cold War' Looms Closer for Captain America

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #8

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Art by IG GUARA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 12/28

Over in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #8, writer Tochi Onyebuchi is once again joined by guest artist Ig Guara as Sam Wilson’s high-stakes mission in Wakanda continues. As Falcon’s condition worsens, Captain America comes face-to-face with the unintended consequences of his escalating conflict with the White Wolf. Nomad is willing to make the compromises necessary to take down the Black Panther’s errant brother, but can Sam Wilson say the same? And what is Sam’s old sparring partner Nightshade doing in Mohannda, anyway?

See Marvel’s greatest spies band together and witness Nomad’s terrifying transformation in both covers below and stay tuned for more CAPTAIN AMERICA news in the weeks ahead!

