Marvel Colorists Offer Their Best Coloring Advice

In honor of Colorist Appreciation Day, which takes place on January 24, Marvel is celebrating our mighty colorists all week long. To do that, we spoke with a handful of our finest colorists to gather insight on their work, the skills they learned from their peers and mentors, the advice they would pass on to the next generation of colorists, and more.

To reflect on their journeys as colorists, we asked Jesus Aburto, Edgar Delgado, Marte Gracia, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Matt Wilson to share the best advice they ever received, as well as the advice they would now give to up-and-coming colorists. From technique and lighting to always making room for improvement, here is some of the best advice they had to give.

Jesus Aburto

"Learn always how the light works and bounces/affects each material. Also, regarding the light sources, go deeper in your research. Learn about interior design/decoration too."