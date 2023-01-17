The Colorists Who Inspire Marvel's Colorists

Marte Gracia

"I love how many colorists out there are doing incredible stuff that keep the craft fresh and inspiring! One of the masters that inspired me to do what I do is Joe Rosas. He was doing color work in the '80s and '90s. His color choices permeated my mind and I keep unconsciously emulating him; his hot pinks and flat foregrounds are trademarks! He is the one that made me notice there are people whose work was to color comics… That was astonishing (and defining) for 11-year-old Marte!"

"Another of my favorite colorists ever and Eternal Master is Justin Ponsor. His skill has always been immense and always explored new paradigms that added to the coloriot's language. We owe him so much. He had an incredible eye for cinematic scenes; his comics always looked like pulled out of a Hollywood movie—something to really look up to. To this day in my moments of doubt, I still wonder: 'WWJPD?'"