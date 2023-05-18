Agatha Harkness' 'Contest of Chaos' Corrupts Marvel Heroes

Mystical manipulator Agatha Harkness is conjuring up a CONTEST OF CHAOS, and some of Marvel’s biggest heroes—including A-Listers, fan favorites, and rising new stars—will be forced to compete!

Crafted by writer Stephanie Phillips, CONTEST OF CHAOS will be an interconnected saga told across eight thrilling Annuals starting in August. Featuring the writing and art of various all-star industry talent, each CONTEST OF CHAOS ANNUAL will spotlight an intense showdown between two characters as the forces of chaos compel them to go head-to-head! Throughout the eight over-sized issues, Phillips and artist Alberto Foche will reveal more and more of Agatha’s twisted scheme in bonus backup stories.

Recently rejuvenated and more powerful than ever, Agatha has more stake in the future of the Marvel Universe than ever before, and readers and characters alike are about to see just how committed she is to reshaping Marvel magic! The drama kicks off in next month’s SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, a CONTEST OF CHAOS prelude issue, by SCARLET WITCH writer Steve Orlando and artist Carlos Nieto. After stealing something dark and dangerous from her former pupil, Agatha unleashes her corruption on various unsuspecting heroes!

Here are the matchups fans can look forward to in the coming months!

SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1 – “Contest of Chaos” Prelude