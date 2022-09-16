'Crypt of Shadows' #1 First Look Dredges Up Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and More Mystical Mayhem

With Halloween just around the corner, Marvel is proud to present CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2022) #1, an anthology comic packed with some of the spookiest characters the Marvel Universe has to offer.

Stop by for a spell for some all-new stories from your host Victor Strange, the vampiric younger brother of Doctor Stephen Strange himself. Throughout the book, Victor will share stories about his fellow vampire Morbius, Werewolf by Night, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Laura Kinney's Wolverine, and Bloodline, daughter of Blade. Our storytellers include Al Ewing, Ramon Bachs, Chris Cooper, Ibrahim Moustafa, Danny Lore, Karen S. Darboe, Chris Condon, Fran Galan, Rebecca Roanhorse, Geoff Shaw, and Adam Warren.

A special first look at the issue shows Victor raising a glass of red liquid in a page out of Ewing and Bachs' "Crypt of Shadows" story. In a page from Roanhorse and Shaw's "Werewolf by Moon Knight," Werewolf by Night lets rip an earth-shattering roar during a costume party. A page from "Down Came the Rain" by Condon and Galan pits Elsa Bloodstone against a mutated, arachnid-like Spider-Man creature, while Lore and Darboe's "Neither Big Nor Bad" sees Bloodline battle a fiery entity with a prerecorded invocation.

Elsewhere, a page from Cooper and Moustafa's "Skin Crawl" rouses Victoria Montesi from a nightmare about Doctor Michael Morbius. Finally, in a page from "Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp," Wolverine burns at the touch of Man-Thing in the depths of his mystical swamp.

See below, if you dare, for a special first look at CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1!