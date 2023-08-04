D.G. Chichester Puts Matt Murdock Back In Black In Daredevil: Black Armor

“If someone told me earlier that I’d have another chance to put on Daredevil’s horns (let alone horns attached to a suit of black armor) I’d have thought they’d taken one too many whacks to the head with a billy club. But apparently my passport to Hell’s Kitchen still works just fine!” Chichester said. “It’s an unexpected (but welcome!) thrill to visit Matt Murdock’s neighborhood again, and to work with Marvel on going back in time to discover a new adventure for the man without fear.

“The Daredevil office has been incredibly encouraging in taking some wild swings with this series,” Chichester continued. “Returning to Matt and Daredevil and that costume where I left them — as the writer I am now — has been an amazing experience. It's knowing how to jump off a rooftop — but accepting the challenge that you don't always know where you're going to land. I hope fans of my Fall From Grace and Fall of the Kingpin stories find more to enjoy in my take on hyper senses and heightened action — especially seen in an entirely new way thanks to the dynamite art and visual storytelling of Netho Diaz and JP Mayer.”

Check out an all-new variant cover by renowned God of War art director Rafael Grassetti and pick up DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1 when it hits stands in November.