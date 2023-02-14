Derrick Chew Spotlights Elektra in New 'Daredevil' #11 Variant Cover
Check out best-selling cover artist Derrick Chew’s latest variant cover, on sale in May.
In the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s acclaimed run of DAREDEVIL, Elektra has taken on the mantle of Daredevil and fights alongside her lover Matt Murdock against Kingpin, Punisher, the Hand, and more! A major turning point for the character, readers can look forward to even more exciting developments for Elektra in the months ahead and can celebrate the character’s legacy this May with a special variant cover for DAREDEVIL #11 by artist Derrick Chew.
One of the hottest cover artists today, Chew expertly captures the beauty, mystery, and danger of the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe in this stunning piece! The piece will also be available to collect as a Virgin Variant Cover.
DAREDEVIL #11
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE
Elektra Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Elektra Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 5/10
Check out the cover and stay tuned for more exciting Marvel Comics variant cover reveals!
