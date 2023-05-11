Daredevil’s Darkest Moments

Daredevil Institutionalizes Typhoid Mary

Mary Walker, AKA Typhoid Mary, has often been a thorn in the sides of New York City’s various street-level heroes, including Daredevil. Early on in her history, Walker—who has dissociative identity disorder—found herself working with Kingpin while at the same time engaging in a romantic relationship with Murdock.

In DAREDEVIL (1964) #297, their relationship took a dark turn when Murdock forged paperwork to have Walker involuntarily committed in hopes of getting her the help she needed. However, to execute his plan, Murdock first seduced Walker and then brought her to a motel. He left during the night, and when she woke up, representatives from the Department of Social Services strapped Walker into a straitjacket and took her away.

Although his desire to get Walker the help she needed was noble, the plan and its execution were genuinely quite dark. In the story, Murdock essentially used the government against a person with a long history of trauma. After the event, Daredevil was understandably shaken by what he’d done.