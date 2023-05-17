Daredevil, The Hero Who Never Gives Up: Inside the Tradition of the Comics Writer Handoff

Creators Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark then took over with DAREDEVIL (1998) #82. Early in their run, Murdock escaped prison and confronted Kingpin’s wife Vanessa Fisk, the person responsible for his predicament. Fisk helped exonerate Daredevil by making it seem as if FBI director Leland Drummond had framed Murdock. Still, while no longer on trial, Daredevil’s enemies continued targeting Murdock in the belief that they were one in the same.

Considering what happened next, Daredevil might have preferred prison. Brubaker and Lark took Daredevil to some dark places, focusing on an attempt by the mystical ninja clan known as The Hand to turn him into their leader. The Hand systematically destroyed Murdock’s life, and, in the end, the hero joined up with the group, hoping to use them for good.

Transforming The Hand from “evil” to “good,” though, is easier said than done. After Brubaker and Lark’s exit, Andy Diggle and Roberto De La Torre took over starting with DAREDEVIL (1998) #501. In their run, The Hand successfully corrupted Daredevil, and the Beast, a demon worshiped by The Hand, possessed him. This led directly into the SHADOWLAND (2010) event, in which Daredevil and The Hand fought against New York City’s premier heroes. That story’s conclusion saw Daredevil leave New York, only returning after he’d found some measure of redemption in New Mexico.