The Dark Side of Doctor Strange

Before Doctor Strange shuffles off from this mortal coil, it’s worth noting that Stephen Strange wasn’t always a good man. Keep in mind, the main reason that Strange sought out the Ancient One was to fix his damaged hands so he could resume his lucrative career as a surgeon. It was also readily apparent that Strange cared more about the money he could make than the patients in his care.

Strange largely put his baser instincts behind him and embraced his better nature when he became a disciple of the Ancient One. Regardless, there have been times in both the Multiverse and in the Prime Universe where readers have gotten a glimpse of Doctor Strange’s dark side. He’s an invaluable ally to the forces of good, but Doctor Strange also has qualities that could make him one of the deadliest villains in this, or in any, other world.