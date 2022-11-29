Upcoming Hallows' Eve Solo Comic Series Goes Behind the Mask of Marvel's Hottest New Villain

HALLOWS’ EVE has arrived! After her sold out debut in last week’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #14, Spidey’s newest foe has gripped fan’s interest with her killer look and outrageous abilities, and now it’s time to learn more about her upcoming solo series!

Hallows’ Eve’s first appearance, which also served as a prelude to the upcoming Spider-Man/X-Men epic DARK WEB, revealed that that this devious new baddie is none other than Janine Godbe, the loyal longtime girlfriend of Ben Reilly. Her transformation was a gift from Madelyne Pryor and together, they’ll unleash a special brand of chaos in the months ahead!

But DARK WEB is only the start of Hallows’ Eve’s saga, as the character headlines her own limited series in March. Announced last month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue series will be written by Erica Schultz, known for her recent work in MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 and the writer behind the upcoming X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS series, and drawn by Michael Dowling, known for his acclaimed work on titles like BLACK CAT and JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR. The upcoming story will keep fans guessing as it explores the exciting and unpredictable potential of Hallows’ Eve’s powers. The secrets behind her mystical masks and the dangerous abilities they grant her are unlike any the Marvel Universe has ever witnessed, and power on this level will attract all kinds of unwanted attention…

Janine Godbe’s world has been blown up several times in her life, but after the events of DARK WEB, she’s in control of her future for the first time in years. With a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder, Janine’s crime spree as Hallows’ Eve puts her on the run from the police, but there’s someone else after her too… someone seeking to take her newfound power for themselves!

“Having the opportunity to pen a character’s first solo miniseries is incredibly exciting and incredibly nerve racking!” Schultz said. “Despite Janine having been created in the 90s, this is the first time we’ll see her on her own for more than just a few pages. I really hope fans enjoy a deeper look into Janine and what makes her tick.”