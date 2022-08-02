Venom Gets Caught in Goblin Queen’s 'Dark Web'
Al Ewing, Ram V., and Bryan Hitch’s current run on 'Venom' will tie in to the upcoming 'Dark Web' crossover, beginning in November’s 'Venom' #13.
Arriving in November, VENOM #13 will be a special DARK WEB prelude issue! Coming out one month before DARK WEB officially kicks off in December’s DARK WEB ALPHA #1, VENOM #13 will set the stage for Venom’s role in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event!
Al Ewing, Ram V., and Bryan Hitch’s epic VENOM run has told the intertwined journeys of father and son, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!
DARK WEB will take place in the pages of Zeb Wells’ run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and spin out into other titles including one-shots, limited series, and upcoming issues of VENOM!
"After taking Eddie to the far ends of time and space and the darkest corners of reality, it's kind of nice to drop him back in New York City—the home, and the family, he's been trying to get back to ever since #1,” Ewing said. “Unfortunately, this may not be a happy reunion for anyone concerned, because when Eddie crosses paths with fellow single parent the Goblin Queen, he gets tangled up in a very Dark Web..."
VENOM #13
Written by AL EWING
Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH
On Sale 11/2
Check out the cover for VENOM #13 and stay tuned for more DARK WEB news in the weeks ahead!
