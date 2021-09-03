Look Inside 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

"We're paying homage to the original Darkhold lore, which is to say—the Darkhold that's menaced the Marvel Universe for years has long been said to be a copy of a copy, written on parchment, where the original was written on the flesh of a god," Orlando told SYFY WIRE. "In DARKHOLD, the true, original, primal Darkhold is uncovered, and we find out very quickly that the reason the Darkhold we've known has been copied and recopied was for our protection. The powers within this initial version, penned by the elder gods, are enough to drive a mortal mad."

