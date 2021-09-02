Darth Vader, Qi'ra, and More Brace Themselves for a Galaxy-Shattering Saga in New 'Star Wars: Crimson Reign' Connecting Cover

Announced last month, this five-issue limited series will be the second installment in the trilogy that began in this year’s WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS crossover. The series promises to shed even more light on the untold history of the Star Wars galaxy during the Age of Rebellion and will feature the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant. Fans can get a new glimpse at what’s to come in artist Ario Anindito’s new connecting cover. Adorning the covers of all five issues, the stunning piece spotlights some of the major players involved in the upcoming epic, including Qi'ra, the fan-favorite crime leader from Solo: A Star Wars Story who’s set to make a major impact on this current era.

“While Qi'ra plays a huge part in WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, that event is really a Boba Fett story,” Soule told IGN. “I have a bigger story I'm going to tell with Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn, and it's all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS in the first place. You'll learn more about that in the closing pages of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5, out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel.”

AFTER THE DAWN... COMES THE REIGN! Be there for a Star Wars saga like no other when STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 hits stands in December!

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Main Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO