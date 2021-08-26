Behold the Final Days of the Sorcerer Supreme in the 'Death of Doctor Strange' #1 Trailer

"'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE,” MacKay said. “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"

“Doctor Strange has long been top of my 'most coveted character' list. To finally get chance to draw him in such a momentous series is…well, magic,” Garbett said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we’ve got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed’s conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange - and it’s a real third eye-opener!”

And don't miss this transformative chapter in the saga of Doctor Strange when DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 hits stands on September 22!

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) (JUL210564)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS