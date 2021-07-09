The Impact of Doctor Strange's Death Is Felt Across the Marvel Universe in New Tie-Ins

Check out the covers of October’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE installments now, including the poignant cover for DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2. Stay tuned for more information, including the reveal of the frightening new evils that will invade the Earth when death claims Doctor Strange…

On Sale 9/22

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) (JUL210564)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/20

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 10/27

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by RYAN BODENHEIM

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Art by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS