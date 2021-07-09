The Impact of Doctor Strange's Death Is Felt Across the Marvel Universe in New Tie-Ins
Check out what 'Death of Doctor Strange' has in store for Marvel Comics this October!
The final saga of Doctor Strange is upon us! This September, the Marvel Universe will lose its Sorcerer Supreme in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE, a new limited series written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett. This startling story will not only dive into the mystery behind Doctor Strange’s demise but also explore the major impact his death will have on the Earth that he so fiercely protected from countless mystical threats.
In addition to the main series, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will also spin out into pulse-pounding tie-ins that deal with the ramifications from the loss of one of Marvel’s most vital heroes.
Written by Alex Paknadel with art by Ryan Bodenheim, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against a rampaging new Juggernaut. Can they prevent the unstoppable being from destroying Manhattan or do they lack the magical expertise needed to find an answer?
And Strange Academy is shut down until the events surrounding Dr. Strange’s death are resolved in STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 written by STRANGE ACADEMY creator Skottie Young with art by superstar cover artist Mike Del Mundo. When the student body is forced to return home, Iric and Alvi come face-to-face with their mother: the Enchantress! Dealing with problems of her own in the wake of Strange’s death, fans will learn that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.
Check out the covers of October’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE installments now, including the poignant cover for DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2. Stay tuned for more information, including the reveal of the frightening new evils that will invade the Earth when death claims Doctor Strange…
On Sale 9/22
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (OF 5) (JUL210564)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by LEE GARBETT
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 10/20
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by LEE GARBETT
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 10/27
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by RYAN BODENHEIM
Cover by STEVE SKROCE
STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1
Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Art by MIKE DEL MUNDO
Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS