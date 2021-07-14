The Death of Scarlet Witch Unleashes Chaos on the World of Mutantkind in New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' Trailer

The Scarlet Witch is dead and all eyes are on Magneto!

Is the Master of Magnetism guilty in the murder of the Avenger he once thought to be his daughter, or does the true culprit still lurk on Krakoa? Find out in X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO, a new limited series written by X-FACTOR scribe Leah Williams and drawn by rising star Lucas Werneck. This critical chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men era will divide the thriving mutant nation of Krakoa, threaten the X-Men’s standing within the wider Marvel Universe, and explore the past and future of Wanda Maximoff’s relationship with mutantkind. Get your first look at the mystery in the all-new X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork...