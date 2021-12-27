December 29's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Six new Marvel comic-magazines are coming your way, True Believers—each with their own stupendous surprises and serialized spectacles! And as we look to the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, time is—as ever—on the mind...and so is TIMELESS!

Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator—but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. When a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages will have no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Trust us, oh frantic ones, this is not a mag to miss...

Now, from floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of this week's new releases here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4

DEVIL'S REIGN #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19

TIMELESS #1

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

New Infinity Comics

MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – ICEMAN’S NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS INFINITY COMIC 1 (12/30)

New Collections

ATLANTIS ATTACKS: THE ORIGINAL EPIC

CHAMPIONS VOL. 2: KILLER APP

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD MAN’S HAND

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY

STAR WARS VOL. 3: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS

TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5

X-STATIX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 7

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 1

FANTASTIC FOUR 36

GAMMA FLIGHT 4

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 18

MOON KNIGHT 3

REPTIL 4

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 16

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS 3

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA 4

X-CORP 5

X-MEN 3

X-MEN LEGENDS 7

X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION 1

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!