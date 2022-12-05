December 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The other Spider-Man will also have his hands full in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini. Spider-Man faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time Miles Morales falls, he rises again, stronger than before—until now. There are some punches you don’t get up from, and a new villain isn’t pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day, Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever.

Likewise, Lunella Lafayette knows being a preteen Super Hero is hard. Doing it when your parents finally know about it is even harder...but Lunella (A.K.A. Moon Girl, Inhuman super-genius) has a plan to keep heroing in MOON GIRL (2022) #1 by Jordan Ifueko and Alba Glez. To provide herself with the perfect alibi, she has organized a roller derby team of other Inhuman kids. It’s just supposed to be an excuse to get out of the apartment with all her Super Hero gear in tow, but it turns out to be kind of…fun? But nothing is simple when you’re a Super Hero, and one of the kids on the team might just be more sinister than they appear.

Meanwhile, the biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history continues in Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón's AVENGERS (2018) #63. At long last, the Avengers stand face-to-face with their prehistoric counterparts, the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC! But if the two groups cannot work together, they have no hope of defeating Doom Supreme and his marauding band of Multiversal Masters of Evil, who have come to erase all of Marvel history as we know it.

Then, in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #9 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck, Mister Sinister sets the stage for SINS OF SINISTER: Vote. Die. Repeat. Putting the "Meat" in office meeting. Trust me, bad spelling is the least of the Quiet Council's problems as everything hits the fan.

Additionally, the X-Treme team is back in X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1! Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont reunites with artistic dynamo Salvador Larroca for an all-new story set just after the groundbreaking original run of X-TREME X-MEN! A powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde from her old enemy Ogun brings the X-Treme team back together for a high-stakes mission…but what secret is Ogun hiding, and will even the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine be enough to stop his insidious plan? The X-citement starts here, with the kickoff to the arc that will have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!

Face down the Multiversal Masters of Evil with the Avengers, witness the start of Sins of Sinister, join Moon Girl's Inhuman roller derby team, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2018) #63

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #7

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #44

DAMAGE CONTROL (2022) #5

DAREDEVIL (2022) #6

DARK WEB (2022) #1

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #2

GHOST RIDER (2022) #9

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #9

MARAUDERS (2022) #9

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1

MOON GIRL (2022) #1

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #32

PREDATOR (2022) #5

PUNISHER (2022) #8

SECRET INVASION (2022) #2

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE (2022) #2

THE VARIANTS (2022) #5

THOR (2020) #29

TIGER DIVISION (2022) #2

X-FORCE (2019) #35

X-MEN RED (2022) #9

X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1

New Collections

ARANA: NIGHT OF THE HUNTER

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 1

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 5

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 1

INFERNO

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC STEGMAN FALL COVER

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 15 HC

PUNISHER VOL. 1: THE KING OF KILLERS BOOK ONE TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING FANTASY #1000

ANT-MAN #2

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #4

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4

GAMBIT #2

IRON FIST #5

KNIGHTS OF X #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #3

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #4

THE VARIANTS #3

THUNDERBOLTS #1

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #2

X-FORCE #31 [AXE]

X-MEN #14 [AXE]

