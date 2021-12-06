December 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

...Even in the face of the fearsome Kingpin!

As Mayor Wilson Fisk tightens his grip on the Super Hero community in New York City, we're huddling away in our lovable LCS to keep carrying the flame for fantastic floppies. This week, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN takes a huge leap forward in the "Beyond" era. DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE introduces Eric Brooks to the fray in fine fashion. HELLIONS concludes its unimpeachable run. INFERNO looks forward to the future—and back to HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X... MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES finally arrives. And, of course, DEVIL'S REIGN kicks off an event series set to redefine what it means to be a Super Hero! Plus so much more!

From fresh floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list right here!

New Comics

AMAZING FANTASY #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1

DEVIL'S REIGN #1

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

HELLIONS #18

INFERNO #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1

STAR WARS #19

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1

X-MEN LEGENDS #9

New Infinity Comics

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #13

New Collections

BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR

FANTASTIC FOUR: FATE OF THE FOUR

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 10: OF HELL AND OF DEATH

REPTIL: BRINK OF EXTINCTION

SILK: OUT OF THE SPIDER-VERSE VOL. 3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC VOL. 2 - THE HEART OF DRENGIR

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS COMPANION

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS 48

CAPTAIN MARVEL 32

DARK AGES 1

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB 1

HELLIONS 15

NEW MUTANTS 21

SINISTER WAR 4

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 9

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING 1

ULTIMATE COMICS FALLOUT 4 FACSIMILE EDITION

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 4

