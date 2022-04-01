Visionary Creator Peach Momoko Puts a Unique Spin on an Iconic Marvel Event in Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai

The next evolution of Peach Momoko’s bold vision of Marvel Universe arrives this July in DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI!

Written and drawn by Momoko, this four-issue limited series will serve as a sequel to the highly-acclaimed DEMON DAYS saga, taking readers on another breathtaking journey into the imagination of one of the industry’s most inventive talents! Momoko will once again blend the characters and stories of Marvel Comics with traditional Japanese folklore.

And get ready to choose a side because this time, Momoko will reimagine the iconic Marvel event, CIVIL WAR, complete with new versions and incredible designs for heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and more!



Peach Momoko returns with another saga filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side?



“I am very happy to expand the series and get to show more of the love that I have for Japanese folklore and the way it inspires me with new stories told through my Momoko-verse lens,” Momoko said. “I am also very excited to redesign even more characters because I love character designing!”

“It is a honor to tell my version of the classic Marvel Comics event, CIVIL WAR. My story and characters are already so different from the main Marvel Universe designs and this series will give fans a chance to see even more fun layers and different takes on Marvel storytelling.”